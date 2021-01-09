Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Shares Down 3.9%

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY)’s share price traded down 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.45 and last traded at $18.45. 2,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 4,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18.

Insurance Australia Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IAUGY)

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers consumer insurance products, including motor vehicle, home and contents, business packages, farm and crop, commercial property, construction and engineering, and commercial motor and fleet motor, as well as lifestyle and leisure, such as boat, veteran and classic car, and caravan insurance.

