INT Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.04 Million (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. INT has a market cap of $3.25 million and $1.04 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, INT has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00043707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,511.39 or 0.03732973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00033580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.25 or 0.00292070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012861 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About INT

INT (INT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The official website for INT is intchain.io

Buying and Selling INT

INT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

