Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Intel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

