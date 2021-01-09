Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.17. Intellipharmaceutics International shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 40,550 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $3.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

