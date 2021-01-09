Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $591,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,400 shares of company stock worth $2,083,146. 44.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $61.14 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.08.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $160.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

