Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.00

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.00 and traded as low as $12.77. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) shares last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 2,034,624 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPL. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. CSFB downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$632.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$504.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 160.09%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron bought 27,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$343,296.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$355,468.62.

About Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

