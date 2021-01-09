International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,363 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of International Paper worth $14,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IP. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth $70,604,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 44.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 32.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,356,000 after purchasing an additional 641,405 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 21.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,938,000 after purchasing an additional 597,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 5,491.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 435,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,324,000 after purchasing an additional 427,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.08. International Paper has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.13.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.