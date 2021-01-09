International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

Jan 9th, 2021


State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,363 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of International Paper worth $14,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IP. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth $70,604,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 44.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 32.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,356,000 after purchasing an additional 641,405 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 21.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,938,000 after purchasing an additional 597,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 5,491.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 435,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,324,000 after purchasing an additional 427,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.08. International Paper has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.13.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

