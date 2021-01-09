Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.88

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and traded as high as $14.03. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 566,965 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on IIP.UN shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James set a C$15.50 price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

