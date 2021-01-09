Interzone (ITZ) Tops One Day Volume of $4.00

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Interzone coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Interzone has a total market cap of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Interzone alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,420.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,332.74 or 0.03217604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.13 or 0.00442133 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.97 or 0.01371237 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.47 or 0.00360867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00020477 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.95 or 0.00190609 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 124.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Interzone Coin Profile

Interzone (ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone . Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw . The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Interzone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Interzone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.