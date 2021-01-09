Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $818.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.25 billion, a PE ratio of 93.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.95. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $826.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $772.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $705.66.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $1,325,016.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,164 shares of company stock valued at $15,003,047. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $716.63.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

