Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Inventergy Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.04. Inventergy Global shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 61,697 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

About Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT)

Inventergy Global, Inc, an intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and licensing patented technologies of various technology and small companies. The company acquires portfolios in the telecommunications industry primarily in core network infrastructure and mobile broadband communications segments.

