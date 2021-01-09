Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) (CVE:IVX) Trading 20% Higher

Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) (CVE:IVX) shot up 20% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 12,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 17,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 million and a PE ratio of 2.44.

Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) (CVE:IVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.05 million during the quarter.

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells metal enclosures and related products for telecommunication networks, electric power distribution networks, cable television networks, traffic control systems, and oil and gas installations in North America. It offers Nema 1/12 cabinets and enclosures for use in data and electronic control applications; Nema 4/4x cabinets for control gateways or data rooms; Nema 4/4x enclosures for wall-mount, pole-mount, and free-standing enclosures with one door; and traffic control enclosures for traffic control equipment.

