Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) Trading Down 0.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) shares were down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.53 and last traded at $21.53. Approximately 9,129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 21,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.59.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSCT. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,835.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 62,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 58,997 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $900,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $546,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 19,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 101,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter.

