Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Share Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $129.88

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.88 and traded as high as $131.66. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares last traded at $131.07, with a volume of 8,464 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 55.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,684,000 after acquiring an additional 36,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 565.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 19,944 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 215.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the third quarter valued at $250,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

