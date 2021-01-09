Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Shares Down 1.4%

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB)’s share price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.63 and last traded at $17.73. 194,311 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 170,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 55.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 65.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 49,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 19,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 72.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 22,768 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

