Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) Trading Up 0.7%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)’s stock price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.49 and last traded at $28.45. Approximately 19,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 12,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWRE. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 92.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period.

