Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV) Trading Up 0.3%

Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV) was up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.14 and last traded at $34.18. Approximately 911 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.07.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

