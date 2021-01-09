Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMO) Trading 3.5% Higher

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMO) shares traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.16 and last traded at $20.16. 2,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 98,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMO) by 118.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,058 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 17.09% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

