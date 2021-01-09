InvestDigital (IDT) Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. InvestDigital has a market capitalization of $162,107.84 and approximately $83,068.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, InvestDigital has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One InvestDigital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including $51.55, $10.39, $50.98 and $7.50.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00023197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00106114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 66% against the dollar and now trades at $286.55 or 0.00705811 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.07 or 0.00219396 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00052240 BTC.

About InvestDigital

InvestDigital’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,042,349 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

InvestDigital can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $32.15, $51.55, $7.50, $20.33, $50.98, $10.39, $5.60, $24.43, $33.94, $13.77 and $24.68. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

