Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 9th (SESN, SIBN, SLAB, SONO, STAG, SXC, TARA, TELL, TKC, TPIC)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, January 9th:

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Get Sesen Bio Inc alerts:

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. They solve the electronics industry’s toughest problems, providing customers with significant advantages in performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity. Backed by their world-class engineering teams with unsurpassed software and mixed-signal design expertise, Silicon Labs empowers developers with the tools and technologies they need to advance quickly and easily from initial idea to final product. “

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sonos, Inc. designs, develops and produces audio products. It offers charging cradles, music players, alternating current adapters, controllers, wireless speakers and loudspeakers. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com website. Sonos, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company’s portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Turkcell is the leading provider of mobile communications services in Turkey. “

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $72.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vericel Corporation is focused on developing patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company markets two autologous cell therapy products in the United States: Carticel (R) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and Epicel (R) for the treatment of severe burns. It is also developing MACI (TM) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and ixmyelocel-T for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. Vericel Corporation, formerly Aastrom Biosciences, Inc., is based in United States. “

Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vectura Group PLC engaged in pharmaceuticals business. The company develops inhaled therapies for the treatment of airways-related diseases. Vectura Group PLC is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom. “

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.