Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) One Day Volume Tops $39,915.00

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $17.14 million and $39,915.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00023825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00107534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $284.59 or 0.00691631 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00055071 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.17 or 0.00216710 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,941,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,237,896 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

