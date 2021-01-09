Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Invitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $51,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason W. Myers sold 48,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $2,349,138.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 518,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,864,194.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 715,775 shares of company stock worth $35,378,762. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Invitae by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invitae by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,956,000 after buying an additional 102,309 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,240,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Invitae by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 2nd quarter valued at about $785,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.23. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 2.16. Invitae has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The business had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

