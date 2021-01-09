IONChain Trading Up 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 9th. IONChain has a market capitalization of $344,872.91 and approximately $2,533.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00023503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00107104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 67% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.61 or 0.00698524 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00217859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00051797 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

