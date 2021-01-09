IoTeX 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.70 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $46.67 million and approximately $12.70 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IoTeX

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,734,304,441 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coineal, Bgogo, Binance, Gate.io, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

