IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.24 and last traded at $28.24. Approximately 7,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 4,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.78% of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

