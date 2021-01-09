IRISnet Price Hits $0.0507 on Major Exchanges (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, IRISnet has traded up 38.3% against the US dollar. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $47.67 million and approximately $10.49 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for $0.0507 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00023833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00106659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 61.5% against the dollar and now trades at $288.69 or 0.00696987 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00215245 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00053473 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,002,656,305 coins and its circulating supply is 940,684,936 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

Buying and Selling IRISnet

IRISnet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

