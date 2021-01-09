iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) Shares Down 0.6%

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) shares dropped 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.44 and last traded at $46.44. Approximately 2,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 6,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.73.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 674,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,176,000 after purchasing an additional 225,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF by 85.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter.

