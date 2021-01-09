iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (XSB.TO) (TSE:XSB) Shares Up 0%

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (XSB.TO) (TSE:XSB) shot up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$28.21 and last traded at C$28.21. 42,540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 56,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.23.

