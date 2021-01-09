iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Stock Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $125.58

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $125.58 and traded as low as $124.00. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF shares last traded at $124.09, with a volume of 7,276 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.58.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.