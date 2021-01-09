iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) Stock Price Up 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) traded up 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.91 and last traded at $24.90. 244,022 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 226,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average of $25.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at $354,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 2,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter.

