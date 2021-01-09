iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) were down 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.22 and last traded at $26.23. Approximately 147,848 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 192,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.24.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBDO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 33.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 865,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,705,000 after acquiring an additional 53,293 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 110,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 16,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period.

