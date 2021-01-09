iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.85 and last traded at $25.86. 3,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 1,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 62.41% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $8,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

