iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) shares traded down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.16 and last traded at $28.16. 12,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 18,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.18.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 12,885 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 221.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 107,362 shares during the last quarter.

