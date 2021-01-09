iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF)’s share price fell 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.97 and last traded at $25.97. 2,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 1,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.022 dividend. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 52.12% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF worth $8,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.