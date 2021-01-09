iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) were down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.03 and last traded at $26.03. Approximately 5,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 44.98% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

