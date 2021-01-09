iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.97 and last traded at $25.97. Approximately 724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 9.83% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

