iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00. Approximately 602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 9.50% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

