iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) shares were down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.87 and last traded at $25.87. Approximately 2,033 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,886 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 44.62% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.