iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBH) Trading Up 0.3%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBH) rose 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.88 and last traded at $23.85. Approximately 980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBH) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 14.70% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

