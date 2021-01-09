iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Trading 2.4% Higher

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)’s share price traded up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $92.98 and last traded at $92.75. 124,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 111,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.55.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $489,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,301,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter.

