iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS) fell 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $77.16 and last traded at $77.44. 19,757 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $77.92.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWGS. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF by 201.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $783,000.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.