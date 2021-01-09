iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) shot up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.68 and last traded at $26.53. 1,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 13,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) by 2,070.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.46% of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

