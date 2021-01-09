iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.29

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.29 and traded as high as $28.57. iShares MSCI Spain ETF shares last traded at $28.53, with a volume of 677,425 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWP. Water Oak Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 692.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 357,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after buying an additional 312,041 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

