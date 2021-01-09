ITO Utility Token (IUT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $342.00

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded down 40.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One ITO Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. ITO Utility Token has a total market cap of $112,111.20 and $342.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ITO Utility Token has traded down 84.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00023005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00104852 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.78 or 0.00576503 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.05 or 0.00218671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00050639 BTC.

ITO Utility Token Profile

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,422,526 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,762,526 tokens. The official website for ITO Utility Token is ito.network . ITO Utility Token’s official message board is ito.network/blog

Buying and Selling ITO Utility Token

ITO Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

