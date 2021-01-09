Ixcoin (IXC) Price Tops $0.0513

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Ixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0513 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Ixcoin has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $1.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ixcoin has traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ixcoin alerts:

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000199 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Ixcoin

Ixcoin (IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2011. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,164,378 coins. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin . The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net

Buying and Selling Ixcoin

Ixcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.