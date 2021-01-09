J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ.L) (LON:SMJ) Stock Price Up 4%

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ.L) (LON:SMJ)’s share price rose 4% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 117 ($1.53). Approximately 2,903 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 12,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.50 ($1.47).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 113.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of £49.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ.L)’s previous dividend of $0.95. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

J. Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the contracting, developing, and constructing public works, shopping centers, offices, factories, warehouses, local authority, and landlords and private housing projects in the United Kingdom. It also contracts building and civil engineering projects; develops and sells residential properties; develops industrial and commercial properties for lease; provides serviced office spaces; carries out small to medium sized building and civil engineering works for various clients; and offers plumbing support services to the construction companies.

