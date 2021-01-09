Jarvis+ (JAR) Price Hits $0.0028 on Exchanges

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $305,349.38 and $27,209.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One Jarvis+ token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00023681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00107615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 61.6% against the dollar and now trades at $276.53 or 0.00677955 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00218573 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00052588 BTC.

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 tokens. Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

Jarvis+ Token Trading

Jarvis+ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

