Jarvis Network Achieves Market Cap of $2.65 Million (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Jarvis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0914 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded up 89.7% against the US dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $859,621.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00022916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00104871 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $232.65 or 0.00566080 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00216562 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00050992 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en

Jarvis Network Token Trading

Jarvis Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.