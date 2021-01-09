Jarvis Network (JRT) Market Cap Hits $2.80 Million

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded up 94.1% against the US dollar. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and $675,241.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0965 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00024045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00109254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 65.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.37 or 0.00729745 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00055759 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.17 or 0.00220306 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

