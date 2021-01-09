Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) & MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Financial Contrast

MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

MTN Group pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares MTN Group and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTN Group $10.49 billion 0.80 $621.14 million N/A N/A Jerónimo Martins, SGPS $20.87 billion 0.52 $436.65 million $1.39 25.09

MTN Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jerónimo Martins, SGPS.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MTN Group and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MTN Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 1 3 2 0 2.17

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of MTN Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MTN Group and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTN Group N/A N/A N/A Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 1.80% 15.69% 3.67%

Risk and Volatility

MTN Group has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About MTN Group

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications industry. The company offers mobile voice, international calling, roaming, closed user group, enterprise bundle, corporate APN, reverse bill URL, and enterprise mobility services. It also provides domestic and international MPLS, dedicated internet, business broadband, fiber to the business, carrier Ethernet, MS express route, AWS direct connect, managed LAN, and SD WAN services. Further, the company offers SIP tracking, multimedia conferencing, mobile PBX, cloud IVR, call recording, hosted call and contact center, and UCaaS services. Additionally, it provides cyber SOC, managed firewall, vulnerability assessment, device security, end point protection, penetration testing, and email security services. The company also offers cloud market place, O365, SaaS, backup, data center hosting, DBaaS, directory, domain management, DRaaS server virtualization, and web hosting services, as well as IoT connectivity, device management, IoT vertical application, and data analytics services. The company serves 251 million subscribers. MTN Group Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,002 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 28 pharmacies and 245 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 616 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia. The company also operates 441 supermarkets under the Pingo Doce banner, including 16 Pingo Doce & Go supermarkets; and 38 cash and carry stores and four platforms under the Recheio name in Portugal. In addition, it operates restaurants under the Pingo Doce name; Bem-Estar stores; and petrol stations, as well as offers clothing, shoes, and accessories to adults' and children's under Code and Spot brands. Further, the company operates 22 kiosks and coffee shops under the Jeronymo name; and 23 chocolates and confectionary retail stores under Hussel name. Additionally, the company engages in human resources top management, real estate management and administration, training, and saline brackish waters aquaculture; retail management, consultancy, and logistics activities; the purchase and sale of real estate; growing of crops and farming of animals; retail sale of pharmaceutical, orthopedic, and health and beauty products; manufacture of milk and dairy products; and provision of economic and accounting, business portfolio management, investment management, and financial services. It is also involved in the trading and distribution of consumer goods; retail and wholesale of non-food products; other business support service activities; and provision of services in the area of wholesale and retail distribution. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. is a subsidiary of Sociedade Francisco Manuel dos Santos, SGPS, S.E.

